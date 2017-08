YAOUNDE, May 12 (Reuters) - A strike by dockers in Cameroon's main port in Douala blocked the export of about 3,025 tonnes of cocoa and 12 tonnes of coffee on Friday, a senior source at the National Office of Cocoa and Coffee (ONCC) told Reuters.

About 200 dockers are demanding better pay and working conditions. (Reporting By Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Andrew Heavens)