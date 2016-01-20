CORRECTED-Orange, MTN owe Cameroon $166 million in unpaid taxes -corruption body

(Corrects amount in first paragraph, clarifies that figure represents unpaid taxes)

YAOUNDE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The local units of Orange and MTN owe Cameroon nearly 100 billion CFA francs ($166 million) in unpaid taxes, including on games, the Central African nation’s corruption board said on Wednesday.

A wide-reaching probe into the telecoms sector, carried out by the CONAC anti-corruption commission, found that taxes totalling 176 billion CFA francs had gone unpaid by various companies also including Camtel and Viettel.