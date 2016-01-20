FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Orange, MTN owe Cameroon $166 million in unpaid taxes -corruption body
January 20, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Orange, MTN owe Cameroon $166 million in unpaid taxes -corruption body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount in first paragraph, clarifies that figure represents unpaid taxes)

YAOUNDE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The local units of Orange and MTN owe Cameroon nearly 100 billion CFA francs ($166 million) in unpaid taxes, including on games, the Central African nation’s corruption board said on Wednesday.

A wide-reaching probe into the telecoms sector, carried out by the CONAC anti-corruption commission, found that taxes totalling 176 billion CFA francs had gone unpaid by various companies also including Camtel and Viettel.

Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and editing by John Stonestreet

