Italian court delays decision on Camfin bid price to Nov-source
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Italian court delays decision on Camfin bid price to Nov-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - An Italian court has delayed a decision on whether a group of investors led by Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera should pay a higher price in a takeover bid for the holding company - Camfin - that controls the tyremaker, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Tronchetti Provera’s investor group Lauro 61 had offered 0.80 euros a share in the deal, which will consolidate his grip on the tyre business.

But Italy’s market watchdog Consob said last month it had raised this bid price to 0.83 euros from 0.80.

Lauro 61 lodged an appeal against the market watchdog’s decision with a regional court.

The court had originally been expected to make a decision on the price on Oct. 9 but now will delay this until it starts discussing the issue in a hearing on Nov. 20, the source said.

Lauro 61 had no immediate comment.

At 0915 GMT shares in Camfin were down 1.7 percent at 0.8120 euros, underperforming the Milan blue chip index which was up 1.58 percent.

Reporting by Paola Arosio; writing by Francesca Landini. Editing by Luca Trogni and Jane Merriman

