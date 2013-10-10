FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Italian court delays decision on Camfin bid price to Nov
October 10, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italian court delays decision on Camfin bid price to Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation from bidder)

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - An Italian court has delayed a decision on whether a group of investors led by Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera must raise its takeover bid for the holding company - Camfin - that controls the tyremaker.

Tronchetti Provera’s investor group Lauro 61 had offered 0.80 euros a share to buy out the shares in Camfin it does not already own.

However, Italy’s market watchdog Consob said last month it should raise the bid price to 0.83 euros.

Lauro 61 lodged an appeal against the watchdog’s decision with a regional court.

The court had originally been expected to make a decision on Oct. 9 but now will delay this until it starts discussing the issue in a hearing on Nov. 20, Lauro 61 said in a statement.

Shares in Camfin closed down 1.3 percent at 0.8150 euros. (Reporting by Paola Arosio; Writing by Francesca Landini and Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
