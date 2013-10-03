Court to decide any change to 0.80 euro Camfin bid price Oct. 9 -source

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has ruled that bidders for Camfin must pay 0.80 euros per share pending its decision on the final price on Oct. 9, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

The ruling by the Lazio administrative court comes after Italy’s market watchdog had raised the price of the bid for Camfin, the holding that controls tyremaker Pirelli, to 0.83 euros from 0.80 euros.

Lauro 61, the vehicle that launched the bid, will pay any difference after the Oct. 9 decision, the source added. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni)