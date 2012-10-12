FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign investors took up 70 pct of Pirelli bond-source
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Foreign investors took up 70 pct of Pirelli bond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have bought 70 percent of a 150 million-euro ($194 million) exchangeable bond issued by Italian holding company Camfin to repay debt, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The five-year bond is convertible into shares of tyre maker Pirelli, which is controlled by Camfin. The issue was launched on Friday.

The source said demand was 2.3 times the amount on offer.

Camfin will use 132 million euros to repay debt due at year-end and the rest to help rescue loss-making real estate group Prelios in which Camfin has a 14.8 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala’)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.