#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

Italy watchdog still looking into Camfin bid-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob is still looking into a bid by a group of investors to buy out shareholders in Pirelli holding company Camfin and has not questioned its price, a source close to Consob told Reuters.

“As of today, Consob has not formally challenged the price of the bid on Camfin. Checks are still ongoing,” the source said on Wednedsay.

Earlier on Wednesday, Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported Consob was looking into a possible agreement among parties involved in the Camfin bid resulting in a price that was lower than what might be deemed fair.

Lauro 61, the investment vehicle that launched the bid on Camfin shares, said in a statement it had answered a request for further details from Consob and that it saw no reason to modify the bid price. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

