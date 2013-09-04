FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Italian investors see no reason to change Camfin bid price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian investment vehicle Lauro 61 said on Wednesday it saw no reason to change the price of a bid made on Camfin, which controls tyre group Pirelli .

Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that market watchdog Consob was considering asking the investors to raise the bid price because of an agreement between the parties.

In a statement Lauro 61 confirmed it had received a request for further details from Consob.

It said it had acted correctly.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
