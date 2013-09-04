Italian investors see no reason to change Camfin bid price

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian investment vehicle Lauro 61 said on Wednesday it saw no reason to change the price of a bid made on Camfin, which controls tyre group Pirelli .

Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that market watchdog Consob was considering asking the investors to raise the bid price because of an agreement between the parties.

In a statement Lauro 61 confirmed it had received a request for further details from Consob.

It said it had acted correctly.