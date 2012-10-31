FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malacalza says demands stake of 13 percent in Camfin
October 31, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

Malacalza says demands stake of 13 percent in Camfin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s Malacalza Investimenti said on Wednesday it had asked holding company GPI to obtain a 13 percent stake in Camfin in execution of a framework deal with Marco Tronchetti Provera, in a further sign of disagreement between the two partners.

Malacalza and Tronchetti Provera have clashed over how to best repay some 140 million euros in bank debt at Camfin, the main shareholder in Italian tiremaker Pirelli.

Tronchetti Provera controls Pirelli through a series of holding companies including the unlisted GPI, of which Malacalza is the second biggest shareholder.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

