Italy's Camfin puts back examination of 2012 results
March 25, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Camfin puts back examination of 2012 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Camfin, the holding company that controls Italian tyre company Pirelli, said on Monday its board would examine 2012 results on April 4 instead of March 27.

The company gave no reason for the decision to put back the date.

Italian real estate company Prelios said on Thursday talks aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and relaunching operations were still under way.

Loss-making Prelios is controlled by Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera through Camfin.

A newspaper report last week said investment fund Feidos was expected to finalise a debt restructuring deal with Camfin and a pool of banks to rescue Prelios.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
