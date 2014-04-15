FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 15, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Campari has 250 mln euros for more acquisitions this year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian drinks maker Campari has 250 million euros ($345 million) left to invest in acquisitions this year and plans to raise the total amount it spends on deals next year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We still have headroom for another 250 million euros worth of deals... this year,” Bob Kunze-Concewitz said. “Obviously when next year starts that resets at a higher number.”

Campari, which makes the bitter red aperitif of the same name, will not be rushing to make more acquisitions quickly.

On Tuesday it announced the purchase of Sicilian spirits company Fratelli Averna after saying it would buy Canada’s Forty Creek Distillery in March.

“We need to first digest these before we move on to anything else,” Kunze-Concewitz said.

$1 = 0.7238 Euros Reporting by Isla Binnie and Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Danilo Masoni

