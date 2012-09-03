FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Campari CEO sees Americas accounting for 40 pct of sales after Lascelles
#Market News
September 3, 2012

RPT-Campari CEO sees Americas accounting for 40 pct of sales after Lascelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian drinks maker Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the Americas will account for 40 percent of overall group sales following the company’s purchase of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles.

Italian sales will account for less than 25 percent of overall group revenues compared to a current 34.4 percent, he said.

Kunze-Concewitz said he was referring to a share of sales after full distribution integration and synergies kick in.

He was speaking to Reuters ahead of a media presentation on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
