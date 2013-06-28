FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campari buys Australian bottler for A$20 million
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 28, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Campari buys Australian bottler for A$20 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Campari has agreed to buy Australian bottler Copack Beverage for A$20 million ($18.6 million), the Italian drinks maker said on Friday.

“The acquisition further strengthens the company’s international supply capabilities while supporting its future growth in the Asia-Pacific region,” Campari said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter, it said. The Australian market accounted for 6.1 percent of the group’s net sales in 2012. ($1 = 1.0779 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.