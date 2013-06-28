Campari buys Australian bottler for A$20 million

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Campari has agreed to buy Australian bottler Copack Beverage for A$20 million ($18.6 million), the Italian drinks maker said on Friday.

“The acquisition further strengthens the company’s international supply capabilities while supporting its future growth in the Asia-Pacific region,” Campari said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter, it said. The Australian market accounted for 6.1 percent of the group’s net sales in 2012. ($1 = 1.0779 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Goodman)