#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
August 5, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Campari lowers FY gross margin forecast to flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Campari is targeting a flat gross margin for the full year after lowering its previous forecast, the chief financial officer of the Italian drinks group said on Tuesday.

“Looking at the rest of the year, we had initially indicated an increase of 70 basis points in the gross margin as a percentage of sales, which we won’t be able to achieve,” CFO Paolo Marchesini told analysts during a conference call.

“We now have a flat gross margin target for the full year.”

Reporting by Sabina Suzzi

