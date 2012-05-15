FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Campari Italian aperitif sales resilient in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian drinks company Gruppo Campari reported first-quarter sales up 4 percent to 279.3 million euros, beating a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 275.8 million euros, helped by resilient sales of its red aperitif in crisis-hit Italy.

Sales in its domestic market, which accounts for 36.4 percent of total sales, rose 0.5 percent in the first quarter.

The group’s pre-tax profit increased 4.6 percent to 52.8 million euros in the first three months of the year, Campari said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Importantly, the business confirmed its resiliency in Italy and Germany, gained momentum in the U.S. and continued to perform very strongly in ... Australia, Argentina and Mexico,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in the statement.

“We remain cautiously optimistic for the full year,” he added. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

