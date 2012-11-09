FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campari starts bid for whole of Jamaica's Lascelles
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Campari starts bid for whole of Jamaica's Lascelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Gruppo Campari said on Friday it had started its bid to take over the whole of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co, a deal which will boost its presence in growing American markets.

Campari, maker of the eponymous red aperitif, said in a statement it had reached an agreement with 90.7 percent of Lascelles’s ordinary shareholders to accept the tender offer.

In September Campari said it had agreed to buy an 81.4 percent stake from ailing Caribbean state-owned conglomerate CL Financial. Its offer valued the target at $414.8 million.

Campari also said it was making a $4.32 per share offer to remaining Lascelles minority shareholders.

Campari said it intended to delist Lascelles from the Jamaican Stock Exchange.

Campari has historically grown through acquisitions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.