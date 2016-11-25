FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Campari to sell still wine business for 62 mln euros
November 25, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

Campari to sell still wine business for 62 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Davide Campari said on Friday it agreed to sell its still wines business for 62 million euros ($66 million), as it presses ahead with its strategy to focus on spirits.

The world's sixth-largest premium spirit maker said it expected to finalise the sale of its Sardinina wineries Sella & Mosca and Tuscan Teruzzi & Puthod by year-end.

The two wineries will be acquired by Terra Moretti Distribuzione, controlled by Italy's Terra Moretti and state foreign investment agency Simest.

N.U.O. Capital, an investment company promoted by the Hong Kong-based Cheng-PAO family, will also participate in Terra Moretti Distribuzione, Campari said in a statament. ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
