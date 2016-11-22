FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campari chairman takes control of main shareholder after mother dies
November 22, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 9 months ago

Campari chairman takes control of main shareholder after mother dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy's Campari will take direct control of the family firm that owns a majority of the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker following the death of his mother, the company said on Tuesday.

A statement said Luca Garavoglia would now assume control of Alicros, which owns 51 percent of Campari's equity, and an even greater share of voting rights. His mother, Rosa Anna Magno Garavoglia, died earlier on Tuesday.

"The Garavoglia family will continue, without any change, to maintain its role as long-term shareholder of Campari," it said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Kevin Liffey)

