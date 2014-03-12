Campari has 350 mln euros for acquisitions, sees flat 2014 margin

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari has roughly 350 million euros ($485 million) to invest in acquisitions after it closes the purchase of Canada’s Forty Creek Distillery, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“(In the) mid- to long-term we still maintain appetite for acquisitions. Even after Forty Creek we would have roughly another 350 million euros to spend,” Bob Kunze-Concewitz told journalists on a conference call.

Campari, which makes the bitter red aperitif of the same name as well as liqueurs Aperol, Cinzano and Frangelico, announced the purchase of Forty Creek earlier on Wednesday.

The chief executive also said Campari expected its EBIT margin to be flat in 2014 compared to the previous year, confirming guidance given to analysts on a call earlier in the day.