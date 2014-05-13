Campari Jan-April organic sales grow 'low-mid single digit'-CEO

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari’s organic sales grew at a ‘low-mid single’ digit rate over in the first four months of the year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re talking about low to mid single-digit growth,” Bob Kunze-Concewitz said on a conference call.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said pre-tax profit dropped by almost half in the first quarter to end-March as organic sales slumped 3 percent, but came back to positive territory by the end of April.