FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campari Jan-April organic sales grow 'low-mid single digit'-CEO
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Campari Jan-April organic sales grow 'low-mid single digit'-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari’s organic sales grew at a ‘low-mid single’ digit rate over in the first four months of the year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re talking about low to mid single-digit growth,” Bob Kunze-Concewitz said on a conference call.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said pre-tax profit dropped by almost half in the first quarter to end-March as organic sales slumped 3 percent, but came back to positive territory by the end of April.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.