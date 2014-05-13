FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campari reiterates 2014 guidance for flat EBIT margin
May 13, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Campari reiterates 2014 guidance for flat EBIT margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari reiterated on Tuesday its full-year guidance for an EBIT margin on sales flat to 2013.

“We confirm our current guidance for 2014, i.e. EBIT flat margin as percentage of net sales in 2014 on the existing business (organic level),” Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini said in emailed remarks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name as well as Aperol and Crodino posted a 47.4 percent drop in pre-tax profit for the first quarter, to 20.7 million euros ($28.5 million).

Shares fell 4.75 percent and were briefly suspended from trading after the results were released, but later regained ground to trade at 6.02 euros, 3 percent lower on the day.

$1 = 0.7270 Euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni

