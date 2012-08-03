FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drinks group Campari bets on US, Asia as Europe fizzles
August 3, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Drinks group Campari bets on US, Asia as Europe fizzles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian drinks company Gruppo Campari is looking to strong consumption in the United States and Asia to offset a weaker performance in Europe.

The owner of the eponymous red aperitif, Skyy vodka and Glen Grant whisky reported a first-half 5 percent increase in sales to 618 million euros, in line with a mean analyst forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Campari said in March it expected flat or declining sales in its home market this year, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis depresses consumption. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

