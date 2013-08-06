FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campari H1 net profit down 26 pct on destocking, one-offs
August 6, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Campari H1 net profit down 26 pct on destocking, one-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian drinks maker Campari on Tuesday reported a 26.1 percent drop in first-half net profit, hit by the “one-off destocking” effect of payment restrictions on Italian food and beverage companies and some non-recurring charges.

The maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name said net profit fell to 57.6 million euros ($76.26 million), while sales were up 13 percent to 698.6 million euros.

Campari, the sixth-largest player globally in the premium spirits industry, said that while the overall trading environment should remain volatile due to economic weakness in its key markets, it expected the business to continue improving gradually over the second half of this year. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

