Campari 9-mth pre-tax profit falls 15 percent
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 14, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Campari 9-mth pre-tax profit falls 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian drinks maker Campari reported a 15 percent fall in nine-month pre-tax profit to 149.5 million euros ($200.40 million) from a year ago, it said on Thursday, adding it expected its business to stabilise in the fourth quarter.

The maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name said net sales had risen 13 percent in the period, but so-called organic growth - or growth excluding acquisitions - was slightly negative, dipping 0.4 percent.

Campari, the sixth-largest player globally in the premium spirits industry, said sales in its domestic market - which make up a quarter of the total - fell 5.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Isla Binnie)

