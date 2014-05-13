FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campari says Q1 net profit drops after weaker March
May 13, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Campari says Q1 net profit drops after weaker March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari said on Monday pre-tax profit dropped 47.4 percent in the first quarter due to a weaker March caused by a slowdown in Russia, shipment phasing in the United States and a late Easter which pushed shipments in Europe into the second quarter.

The maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name said net sales year-to-date returned to positive organic growth by the end of April, and said it expected its underlying business to improve gradually.

Pre-tax profit was 20.7 million euros ($28.5 million) in the first quarter.

“Going forward, whilst the political and macroeconomic context and forex outlook remain challenging for the remainder of the year, we expect our marketing initiatives to bear their fruits and continue to gradually strengthen the underlying business,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)

