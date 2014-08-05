FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Campari H1 net profit flat, organic sales growth recovers in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari on Tuesday reported a flat first-half net profit, after a recovery in organic sales in markets such as Italy, Latin America, Jamaica and Russia in the second quarter offset weak shipments in other markets.

Shares in the company rose after the results and were up 4.1 percent at 6.07 euros by 0921 GMT.

The maker of the eponymous bitter red aperitif, as well as the Aperol and Cinzano brands, said net profit stood at 57.3 million euros ($76.75 million) compared with 57.6 million euros in the same period last year, while sales fell nearly 2 percent to 686.1 million euros.

Sales grew by 3.8 percent in organic terms in the period.

“We are confident that the overall positive organic sales trend will consolidate in the second half year thanks to the normalisation of shipment trends across key markets,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7465 Euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

