Campari Q1 sales rise 13 pct helped by stronger dollar
May 12, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Campari Q1 sales rise 13 pct helped by stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Campari said on Tuesday sales rose 13.4 percent to 327 million euros ($368 million) in the first quarter helped by a stronger dollar.

The world’s sixth-largest premium spirits maker said that sales were up 4.2 percent organically, after stripping out a 6.6 percent boost due to foreign exchange swings and excluding a small positive impact from acquisitions.

The maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif reported a 73 percent jump in pre-tax profit to 35.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

