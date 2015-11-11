Campari 9-mth sales up 7.9 pct, operating margin improves

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Campari, the world’s sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said on Wednesday that sales rose 7.9 percent to 1.14 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in the first nine months, helped by positive currency effects.

The Milan-based group said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding one-off items increased 14 percent to 221 million euros, with a margin on sales improving to 19.3 percent from 18.3 percent in the same period last year.

The operating profit margin is closely watched by analysts as a sign of the company’s profitability. Campari’s management has promised to boost it this year after it weakened in 2014.

“We expect the improvement in operating margins achieved in the first nine months 2015 to continue for the remainder of the year,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)