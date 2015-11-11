FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campari 9-mth sales up 7.9 pct, operating margin improves
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 11, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Campari 9-mth sales up 7.9 pct, operating margin improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Campari, the world’s sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said on Wednesday that sales rose 7.9 percent to 1.14 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in the first nine months, helped by positive currency effects.

The Milan-based group said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding one-off items increased 14 percent to 221 million euros, with a margin on sales improving to 19.3 percent from 18.3 percent in the same period last year.

The operating profit margin is closely watched by analysts as a sign of the company’s profitability. Campari’s management has promised to boost it this year after it weakened in 2014.

“We expect the improvement in operating margins achieved in the first nine months 2015 to continue for the remainder of the year,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.