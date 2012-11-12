FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campari sees Italy slowdown impact on 2012 sales
November 12, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Campari sees Italy slowdown impact on 2012 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Gruppo Campari, maker of the eponymous red aperitif, expects the prolonged recession in its domestic market to continue to impact sales in 2012.

Campari, also owner of Glen Grant whisky and Skyy vodka, reported nine-month organic sales growth of 2.2 percent to 931.6 million euros, below analysts’ forecasts.

Pre-tax profits were up 0.8 percent at 175.7 million euros.

Shares in Campari extended morning losses after the results and were down 2.6 percent at 6.06 euros at 1045 GMT. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

