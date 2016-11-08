UPDATE 1-Grand Marnier boosts Campari sales in Q3, caution on 2017

(Recasts to adds CEO and analyst comments, details)

By Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adding orange-flavoured liqueur Grand Marnier to Campari's product offering helped lift sales at the Italian beverage group and offset higher spending for television advertising and marketing events.

Between July and September Campari's sales were 436 million euros ($481 million), up 6 percent organically, with Grand Marnier making up one tenth of the group's revenue. Analysts were pinning sales in the quarter at 414 million euros, according to Reuters SmartEstimate.

The maker of the red aperitif Campari and the orange Aperol bitter bought Grand Marnier earlier this year to exploit its strong market position in the American market.

"Sales surprised on the upside mainly thanks to a higher than expected impact from Grand Marnier," said Matteo Bertele, analyst at broker house Fidentiis.

He said, however, that advertising and promotions costs rose more than expected, taking their toll on operating profit and could weigh on future performance.

Some of the expense came from Campari hiring U.S. actor Matthew McConaughey to promote its Wild Turkey bourbon brand, CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told analysts during a conference call.

The group is also set to launch a long Campari advert shot by Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino to give the maker of the red aperitif better exposure, he added.

Advertising and Promotion expenses (A&P) were 17.7 percent of sales in the first nine months of the year, up from 16.7 percent in the same period last year.

The percentage is expected to remain around that same level next year and investments to strengthen Campari's distribution network could continue through next year, the CEO added.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) came in at 87.6 million euros in the third quarter.

Grand Marnier contributed 10 million euros to profit in the period but is expected to have "a tinier impact" in the current quarter, CFO Paolo Marchesi said.

Thanks to the acquisition of the French liqueur maker, the United States became the biggest market for Campari, accounting for a quarter of sales, surpassing Italy.

Shares in the group closed down 0.9 percent, having risen as much as 3 percent immediately after the results. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Editing by David Evans)