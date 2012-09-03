FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campari shares up after says will buy Lascelles
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Campari shares up after says will buy Lascelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian drinks company Campari jump in early trading following the announcement it has reached a cash deal to acquire an 81.4 percent stake in rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co.

The total purchase price for 100 percent of Lascelles share capital is $414.7 million on a cash free/debt free basis, or $4.32 for each ordinary share, Italian company said on Monday.

Italian investment bank Mediobanca said it upped its rating to outperform from neutral following the acquisition, with its target price under review.

At 0715 Campari’s shares exchange hands at 5.68 euros, up 3.57 percent on the day. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

