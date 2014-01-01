FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campbell recalls 300 cases of Prego sauce
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 1, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Campbell recalls 300 cases of Prego sauce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co late Tuesday said it was voluntarily recalling about 300 cases of its 24-ounce-sized Prego Traditional Italian sauce, citing a risk of spoilage.

The Camden, New Jersey-based food company said customers who had purchased the product should not eat it, though no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall.

Campbell said the affected jars could be identified by having a best by date of June 16, 2015 “and a four-digit, military time code ranging from ‘CT BJ ZV 0330’ through ‘CT BJ ZV 0449” printed on the lid of the product.

Shares of Campbell closed Tuesday at $43.28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.