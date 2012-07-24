FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Campbell sees sales lower than long-term goal
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 12:38 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Campbell sees sales lower than long-term goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co said in 2013, the company would see sales below its long-term target of 3 percent to 4 percent growth as the soup maker works on improving its weak performance.

The company stuck to its 2012 sales expectations, and said earnings after adjustment are expected to decline at a level near the upper end of its forecast range of 5 percent to 7 percent.

The company said it plans to return to growth in fiscal 2013.

Campbell’s current portfolio is mostly shelf-stable products such as Campbell Soup and Pepperidge Farm cookies. Those products are located in the center of supermarkets, which get much less foot traffic than the perimeter, where the produce, dairy, meat and refrigerated sections are. Bolthouse’s products are typically sold in the refrigerated sections.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
