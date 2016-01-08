FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campbell Soup says supports mandatory GMO labeling
January 8, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Campbell Soup says supports mandatory GMO labeling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Company said it supports the enactment of federal legislation for a single mandatory labeling standard for foods derived from genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The world’s largest soup-maker said on Thursday that it believes if all foods and beverages regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are labeled for GMOs clearly, it will help raise consumer awareness. (bit.ly/1OeE1Md)

Campbell also said that if a federal solution has not been achieved in some time, it is prepared to label all of its U.S. products for the presence of ingredients that were derived from GMOs and would seek guidance from the FDA and approval by USDA.

The company said it also supports a national standard for non-GMO claims made on food packaging.

Campbell, in July, said it would stop adding monosodium glutamate (MSG) to its condensed soups for children and use non-genetically modified ingredients sourced from organic farms.

The company also said, at the same time, that it would remove artificial colors and flavors from nearly all of its North American products by July 2018. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

