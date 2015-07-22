Campbell to stop adding MSG to condensed soups for kids

July 22 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co said it would stop adding monosodium glutamate (MSG) to its condensed soups for children and use non-genetically modified ingredients sourced from organic farms.

The world’s largest soup maker said on Wednesday that the first batch of soups made under the new policy would hit U.S. shelves in August.

Campbell also said it would remove artificial colors and flavors from nearly all of its North American products by July 2018. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)