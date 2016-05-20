FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campbell net profit rises on settlement gain
May 20, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Campbell net profit rises on settlement gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co, the world’s largest soup maker, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Friday after recording a gain from a legal settlement, which helped offset a 2 percent slide in sales.

Campbell reported a net profit in its fiscal third quarter of $185 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $179 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusting for a $25 million gain from a legal settlement and other items, Campbell’s earnings fell to $203 million, or 65 cents per share, from $206 million, or 66 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Wall Street analysts had expected Campbell to earn 64 cents per share.

The New Jersey-based company said sales in its third quarter ended May 1 fell by 2 percent to $1.87 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

