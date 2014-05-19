FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Campbell Soup posts weaker-than-expected quarterly sales
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 19, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Campbell Soup posts weaker-than-expected quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to show net sales rose 0.4 percent, not 1 percent)

May 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co, the world’s largest soup maker, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales as increased promotions failed to drive growth in its U.S. soup division.

Campbell’s shares fell 9.1 percent to $41 in premarket trading after the company also lowered its full-year sales growth forecast.

The company said it now expects sales from continuing operations to grow about 3 percent in fiscal 2014 compared with the previous range of 4-5 percent.

Net sales grew 0.4 percent to $1.97 billion in the third quarter ended April 27.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.0 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.