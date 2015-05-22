FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall 3.6 pct
May 22, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co, the maker of Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers, reported a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and “retailer inventory movements” in its U.S. soup business.

The net income attributable to the company fell slightly to $182 million in the third quarter ended May 3 from $184 million, a year earlier.

The company’s earnings were unchanged on a per-share basis at 58 cents.

Sales fell to $1.90 billion from $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Benlauru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

