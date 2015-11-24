FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campbell Soup quarterly sales fall 2.3 percent
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Campbell Soup quarterly sales fall 2.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co reported a 2.3 percent fall in quarterly sales, dented by a strong dollar and lukewarm demand for products in its Americas simple meals and beverages business.

The world’s largest soup maker said on Tuesday its net income attributable to the company fell to $194 million, or 62 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 1, from $248 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Campbell, whose products also include Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers, said its net sales fell to $2.20 billion from $2.26 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

