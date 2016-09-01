FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Campbell Soup reports "disappointing" fresh, organic foods sales
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Campbell Soup reports "disappointing" fresh, organic foods sales

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co, the world's largest soupmaker, posted a slight fall in quarterly sales and called the performance of its fresh and organic foods "disappointing."

Campbell Soup said its net sales dipped 0.35 percent to $1.69 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 31.

The net loss attributable to the company was $81 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Campbell Soup said the latest quarter included a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $141 million to reduce the carrying value of the intangible assets of the Bolthouse Farms carrot and carrot ingredients business. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

