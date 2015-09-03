Campbell Soup sales fall 8.6 percent

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Packaged foods maker Campbell Soup Co reported an 8.6 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak sales in its U.S. simple meals business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $68 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 2, from $137 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.69 billion from $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)