CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup's profit tops estimates slightly on margin improvement

(Corrects paragraph 5 to delete erroneous reference to organic products)

By Anjali Athavaley

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday that its quarterly profit slightly topped expectations on higher gross margin as the company cut costs amid a consumer shift to less-processed foods.

The maker of Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers said in July that it is targeting $250 million in cost savings annually by the close of fiscal 2018. It has also tried to lift sales by increasing its organic food offerings, removing artificial flavors from its products, and buying companies in faster growing categories. In June, Campbell said it was buying hummus and salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231 million.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison said that in the fourth quarter the company reported its largest gross margin improvement in more than six years. Gross margin increased to 36.1 percent from 34.1 percent in the year earlier period as the company cut costs and raised prices.

Still, like others in the industry, Campbell is struggling to increase its top line as people opt for food items that are organic, gluten-free, high in protein and generally perceived as healthier.

Sales, adjusted for acquisitions and an extra selling week in the year earlier period, increased 1 percent during the quarter, driven by increases in the company’s simple meals segment, which includes broth and Prego pasta sauces, and the Bolthouse Farms business, which includes refrigerated beverages and salad dressings.

Ken Goldman, an analyst at JP Morgan, said in a note that the results were slightly positive. Organic growth came in lighter than he expected, but he called the company’s gross margin strong.

Shares were little changed at $47.75 in Thursday morning trading.

Net income attributable to the company halved to $68 million, or 22 cents per share, mainly due to a restructuring charge of $93 million.

Excluding items, Campbell earned 43 cents per share, higher than analysts’ average estimate of 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 9 percent to $1.69 billion, in line with analysts estimate.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen about 9 percent this year. (Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Frances Kerry)