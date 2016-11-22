FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Campbell Soup's profit beats expectations
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

Campbell Soup's profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co, the world's largest soupmaker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by cost-cutting and lower commodity prices.

The company's net income jumped to $292 million, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 30, from $194 million, or 62 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Campbell Soup earned $1.00 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 95 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales were little changed at $2.20 billion and were in line with analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.