3 months ago
Campbell Soup's profit drops 4.8 pct
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 3 months ago

Campbell Soup's profit drops 4.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co reported a 4.8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by higher promotions and weak demand for products in its C-Fresh unit, soups and V8 vegetable juices.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $176 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $185 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred pretax charges related to cost-savings initiatives of $7 million, or 1 cent per share.

Net sales of the company, which also sells Pepperidge Farm snacks and Prego pasta sauce, fell to $1.85 billion from $1.87 billion. Analysts on average had expected $1.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

