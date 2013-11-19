FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Campbell Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing ops
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Campbell Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co : * Reports first-quarter results * Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations * Q1 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations * Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 sales $2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.29 billion * Lowers fiscal 2014 sales, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS guidance: sets new

adjusted EPS range of $2.53 to $2.58 * Says in the first quarter of fiscal 2014, the company recorded restructuring

charges of $20 million * In fiscal 2014, now expects continuing operations to grow sales by 4 to 5

percent, adjusted EBIT to grow by 4 to 6 percent * FY earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $8.48 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says expect holiday timing to have a positive impact on our second-quarter

results * Says ”second quarter is off to a solid start, as we are seeing stronger

shipments of soup, broth and stuffing” * Q1 results negatively impacted by inventory movements at US retailers and

program timing,recall of range of plum organics pouch products * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.