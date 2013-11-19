BRIEF-Campbell Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing ops

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co : * Reports first-quarter results * Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations * Q1 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations * Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 sales $2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.29 billion * Lowers fiscal 2014 sales, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS guidance: sets new

adjusted EPS range of $2.53 to $2.58 * Says in the first quarter of fiscal 2014, the company recorded restructuring

charges of $20 million * In fiscal 2014, now expects continuing operations to grow sales by 4 to 5

percent, adjusted EBIT to grow by 4 to 6 percent * FY earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $8.48 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says expect holiday timing to have a positive impact on our second-quarter

results * Says ”second quarter is off to a solid start, as we are seeing stronger

shipments of soup, broth and stuffing” * Q1 results negatively impacted by inventory movements at US retailers and

program timing,recall of range of plum organics pouch products * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage