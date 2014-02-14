FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campbell Soup profit rises 71 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Campbell Soup profit rises 71 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co reported a 71 percent rise in quarterly profit, as more people bought soup during a spell of harsher-than-usual winter weather in the United States.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $325 million, or $1.03 per share in the second quarter, from $190 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the world’s largest soup maker earned 76 cents per share from continuing operations.

Sales rose 5.5 percent to $2.28 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 26. U.S. soup sales rose 5 percent in the quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.