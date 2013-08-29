FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Campbell Soup's adjusted profit beats on acquisitions, higher sales
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Campbell Soup's adjusted profit beats on acquisitions, higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects sales in paragraph 3 to $1.82 billion from $1.72 billion)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co reported a 9 percent rise in adjusted profit, helped by acquisitions and strengthening U.S sales of condensed soups and broth.

The world’s largest soup maker’s adjusted earnings rose to $142 million, or 45 cents per share in the quarter ended July 28, from $130 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 13 percent to $1.82 billion.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $1.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.