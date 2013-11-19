FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall
November 19, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup was $172 million, not $171 million)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co, the world’s largest soup maker, reported a 2 percent fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by falling drink sales and slowing demand in its core U.S. soup business.

Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup fell to $172 million, or 54 cents per share, from $245 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.17 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 27. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
