a year ago
Camping World Holdings raises $251 million in IPO -source
October 6, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

Camping World Holdings raises $251 million in IPO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Recreational vehicle dealership Camping World Holdings Inc priced its initial public offering at $22 a share, within the expected range, raising $251 million, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Camping World priced 11.4 million shares at $22 a share, the midpoint of its indicated range of $21 to $23, said the source, who asked not to be named because the information was not yet public. A spokesman for Camping World could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York)

