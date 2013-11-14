FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Sigma launches bid for Spain's Campofrio
November 14, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Sigma launches bid for Spain's Campofrio

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa’s food unit Sigma Alimentos said on Thursday it was launching a full takeover bid for Spanish foods company Campofrio at 6.8 euros per share after buying a 44.5 percent stake in the firm.

Trading in the shares of Campofrio were suspended ahead of the announcement and will resume trading from 1000 GMT, the stock market regulator said.

The price offered represents a 10.57 percent premium to Campofrio’s closing share price of 6.15 euros on Wednesday.

